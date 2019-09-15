Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben J. Gahart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gahart

BEN J. GAHART

November 27, 1936 August 31, 2019

Ben J. Gahart, 82, respected Colorado Springs musician and educator, died quietly in his sleep on August 31st. Born in Colorado Springs on Nov. 27, 1936; he spent his early childhood days on a farm in Fountain with his parents and five siblings.

Following his graduation from Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer), Ben received his Bachelor of Music degree in Sacred Music from the University of Colorado in Boulder, with a performance emphasis on the organ. Returning to Colorado Springs, he held positions over 50 years as the church organist and choir director for the Chapel of our Savior and, following, Grace Lutheran Church. Ben was a respected piano and organ teacher for more than 60 years, with a love for the music of J.S. Bach, in particular.

Married for 55 years to Ilse K. Gahart, the founder and artistic director of The Rocky Mountain Ballet Company and its associated ballet school. Ben served the Ballet school and company as an accompanist for classes and rehearsals, business manager, performing on the piano onstage for many of the company's performances and occasionally even serving as the stage manager!

An accomplished pianist, Ben was well known for his many-faceted contributions to the musical and artistic aspects of the community. In addition to his work for The Rocky Mountain Ballet Company and School, he was a regular accompanist for Hanya Holm in the Colorado College Department of Theatre & Dance, for the Colorado Springs Chorale, and occasionally for the Colorado Springs Symphony and visiting vocal soloists.

He leaves two stepchildren, Sybill Reese Navas (with Keith Kepler) and Eric Christian Reese (with Maria Gheorghe Reese), and Sybill's daughter, Alexandra; Eric's daughter, Victoria and sons Andrew and Christian.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder Street. All are welcome to attend.





GahartBEN J. GAHARTNovember 27, 1936 August 31, 2019Ben J. Gahart, 82, respected Colorado Springs musician and educator, died quietly in his sleep on August 31st. Born in Colorado Springs on Nov. 27, 1936; he spent his early childhood days on a farm in Fountain with his parents and five siblings.Following his graduation from Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer), Ben received his Bachelor of Music degree in Sacred Music from the University of Colorado in Boulder, with a performance emphasis on the organ. Returning to Colorado Springs, he held positions over 50 years as the church organist and choir director for the Chapel of our Savior and, following, Grace Lutheran Church. Ben was a respected piano and organ teacher for more than 60 years, with a love for the music of J.S. Bach, in particular.Married for 55 years to Ilse K. Gahart, the founder and artistic director of The Rocky Mountain Ballet Company and its associated ballet school. Ben served the Ballet school and company as an accompanist for classes and rehearsals, business manager, performing on the piano onstage for many of the company's performances and occasionally even serving as the stage manager!An accomplished pianist, Ben was well known for his many-faceted contributions to the musical and artistic aspects of the community. In addition to his work for The Rocky Mountain Ballet Company and School, he was a regular accompanist for Hanya Holm in the Colorado College Department of Theatre & Dance, for the Colorado Springs Chorale, and occasionally for the Colorado Springs Symphony and visiting vocal soloists.He leaves two stepchildren, Sybill Reese Navas (with Keith Kepler) and Eric Christian Reese (with Maria Gheorghe Reese), and Sybill's daughter, Alexandra; Eric's daughter, Victoria and sons Andrew and Christian.A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder Street. All are welcome to attend. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close