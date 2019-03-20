Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin C. (Ben) Cole. View Sign

Cole

BENJAMIN (BEN) C. COLE

December 8, 1949 December 2, 2018

Benjamin C. Cole, 68, of Lawrence, KS, passed away December 2, 2018 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Ben leaves behind his daughter Jenn Cole-Hiatt, grandsons Zaine Cole and Phoenix Hiatt of Lawrence, KS, Annette Cole, former spouse, of the home. Sisters Carrol Young, NJ, Charlette James, NJ, Dale Gleason, NJ, and his many nephews and nieces.

Ben worked for School District 11 as a School Bus Fleet Manager before retiring in 2010. He most enjoyed fishing in the Colorado mountains. Family will have a future gathering in Ben's beloved Colorado at a later date.





