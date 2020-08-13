Garland
July 3, 1997
Benjamin Garland, 23, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Military services will be at 3pm, Friday, August 14, at the pavilion in Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 to 2 pm, Friday, prior to services, at Ottawa Funeral Home.
Ben was born July 3, 1997, in Ottawa, to Trisha (Garland) and William Strong, III. He graduated from Putnam County High School in 2015, and was an avid wrestler during high school. After graduation, Ben enlisted in the United States Army, where he eventually served as a Sergeant, stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. He was assigned to the Forward Support Company I, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st SBCT. Ben worked as a Stryker Systems Maintenance Sergeant. Ben loved being part of the Army and planned to continue his Army career for many years.
Ben enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and working on trucks and other vehicles. He knew how to make people smile, and his goofy spirit was contagious. He was considered a very good friend and a brother to many. Ben encouraged everyone he knew to never give up.
He is survived by his parents, Trisha (Ryan) Kreiser and William (Jamie) Strong, III; four siblings, Samuel Garland, Grace Deponett, Chase and Shiloh Strong; his grandparents, James and Valerie Garland, Ann Day, Carol and Dan Kreiser, and Kathy Strong; aunts and uncles, Matt (Michelle) Garland, Stacy (Chris) Aubry, and Danielle Kreiser. He was loved by many cousins, great aunts and uncles, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, William Strong, Jr. and Donald Berogan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ben's memory may be directed to Fisher House Foundation: fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/
or Memorial Hospital Foundation, UC Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs: uchealthmemorialcares.org/donate/
