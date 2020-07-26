Beth, my heart breaks for you in the loss of your son. In addition to treasuring you as a former colleague, I realized as I read the obituary this morning that Ben graduated with our son, Adam, from LHS. Forty seems the prime of life, far too early to leave this life behind. We will keep Ben’s children in our prayers for healing, as well as for all of you who love him. The journey through grief is a difficult road to walk, one that can ultimately demand acceptance of what seems impossible to accept. May you grasp the hands of those who would comfort you and give you strength at this time...and may cherished memories sustain you always and bring you a measure of peace.

Kristie Ewig