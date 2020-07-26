1/1
BENJAMIN JEFFREY CUTTER
1980 - 2020
CUTTER
BENJAMIN JEFFREY CUTTER
April 29, 1980
July 17, 2020
Benjamin Jeffrey Cutter, 40, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away suddenly on July 17, 2020, at the home of dear friends. He was born in Colorado Springs on April 29, 1980, the oldest of two sons born to Steven F. and Elizabeth S. Cutter.
Ben graduated from Liberty High School (Class of 1999), where he developed persistence and resilience as a member of the football, wrestling, and track teams. His work ethic and people skills were rewarded at UPS, where he rose through the ranks from preloader to center manager. His entrepreneurial spirit and creativity paid off at Craftsman Custom Builders, where he designed custom basement finishes. Everywhere he went, his compassion, generosity, sense of humor, and zest for life earned him friendships that continue to this day.
Ben's greatest legacy, however, is his four children, Stokes, Kendall, Van, and Sully, whom he loved fiercely. Adopting Luke Bryan's "Huntin' Fishin' Lovin' Every Day" as the family song, Ben immersed them in those skills as well as camping, soccer, football, and wrestling. For ten years he was joined in these endeavors by his ex-wife Lindsey (Kopasz) Cutter, who was his superior in hunting, his equal in fishing, and someone who loves him to this day. When she broke the news of his passing to the children, she focused on the two most important ideas -- that their dad had loved them more than anything else in this world, and that he wanted them to walk with God. One of many verses Ben left annotated in his Bible was Joshua 1:9: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
Ben was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Carol Sykes of Estes Park, CO; his paternal grandfather, Frederick Cutter of Sun City, AZ; his uncle, James Andrews of Colorado Springs; and a cousin, Ryan Maynard of Colorado Springs. Besides his parents, Ben is survived by his brother Colin, whose loyalty, common sense, and support never wavered, as well as Colin's wife Gaby and their sons Mateo and Gus. Ben's 14 aunts and uncles, and his 13 cousins and their families, all made his life richer and more meaningful, each in their own way. As the firstborn grandchild, Ben and his paternal grandmother, Lois Cutter Kaiser, enjoyed a special connection.
Mountain View Mortuary handled cremation. An outdoor celebration of life has been scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, August 15, on the grounds of the Norris-Penrose Stadium, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905, at the Mounted Shooting Arena (far southeast corner of the grounds).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benjamin J. Cutter Family fund at Ent Credit Union, 7339 Duryea Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 (www.ent.com) or to Springs Recovery Connection (https://srchope.org). Online condolences may be left at legacy.com.



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Norris-Penrose Stadium
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
2 entries
July 26, 2020
I met Ben about 5 years ago when my Company started to do his Interior Trim work and woodworking on his jobs. It didn't take long for us to become friends. Ben was a caring and honorable man who I will miss dearly. I will miss laughing with him and just having him around. This past year we had many many deep conversations and I will miss having those conversations with him. He told me many times that he looked to me as a older Brother. Well, I tell you this Brother. You are loved and you will be missed. Rest in Peace My Brother and I will see you again one day.....
John Shields
Friend
July 26, 2020
Beth, my heart breaks for you in the loss of your son. In addition to treasuring you as a former colleague, I realized as I read the obituary this morning that Ben graduated with our son, Adam, from LHS. Forty seems the prime of life, far too early to leave this life behind. We will keep Ben’s children in our prayers for healing, as well as for all of you who love him. The journey through grief is a difficult road to walk, one that can ultimately demand acceptance of what seems impossible to accept. May you grasp the hands of those who would comfort you and give you strength at this time...and may cherished memories sustain you always and bring you a measure of peace.
Kristie Ewig
