Bellis, USAF, (Ret.)

LT GEN BENJAMIN NEIL BELLIS, USAF, (RET.)

February 4, 1924 August 19, 2019

Lieutenant General Benjamin Neil Bellis, USAF Retired, 95, passed away August 19, 2019, at home in Monument, Colorado. Born to Harvey Benjamin Bellis and Grace Davidson of Wheatland, Wyoming on February 4, 1924, Benjamin spent his early years in both Wheatland and Lingle, Wyoming. After graduating from Lingle High School and attending The University of Wyoming for one year, General Bellis earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Military Engineering, a commission as a second lieutenant, and his pilot wings. He earned a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the

General Bellis' first assignment after graduation from the academy was with the Strategic Air Command at Fort Worth, Texas. From 1947 to 1950, he served on an Armed Forces Special Weapons Project at Sandia Base, New Mexico. Following graduate studies at the University of Michigan, he served until 1957 as Project Officer on the TM-61B Matador Weapon System in the Directorate of Systems Management, HQ Air Research and Development Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

Upon graduation from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Alabama in 1958, he served in various executive positions in the Thor ballistic missile development program with the Ballistic Missiles Division of Air Research and Development Command. In January 1960, he was appointed chairman of the configuration control board for the Atlas ballistic missile program.

In August 1961, he was assigned to Headquarters, Air Force Systems Command, Andrews AFB, Maryland, where he was involved in systems management policy. In August 1964, he entered the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

In August 1965, General Bellis was assigned to the Aeronautical Systems Division, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio where he served as deputy director and as director of the F-12/SR-71 Systems Program Office. In July 1968 he became deputy for reconnaissance and electronic warfare, and in July 1969 was appointed director for the F-15 system program.

General Bellis became Commander of the Electronics Systems Division of the Air Force Systems Command at L.G. Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, in 1974. He was transferred in November 1974 as commander, 17th AF with headquarters at Sembach Air Base, Germany.

General Bellis became the Commander of Sixth Allied Tactical Air Force with headquarters at Izmir, Turkey, in June 1977. He assumed the position of Vice Commander In Chief,

He held the aeronautical rating of command pilot and has been awarded the Master Missileman Badge. His military decorations and awards include The Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster. Also, while program director, his units were awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (F-12/SR-71) and the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award (F-15). In addition, General Bellis was recognized with the Air Force Association Wright Memorial Chapter Aerospace Power Award in 1973 and the Air Force Association Distinguished Award for Management in 1974. He was awarded the prestigious Eugene Zuckert Award in 1981 by Secretary of the Air Force Verne Orr for Worldwide Top Senior Officer Manager.

General Belllis was President, Transatlantic Council, Boy Scouts of America which was responsible for 20,000 scouts in Europe and North Africa between 1978-1981, and was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Award during this time frame by the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, he was President, Rod & Gun Clubs of Europe from 1977 through 1981, which supported over 23,000 American hunters and fishermen in Europe.

He was promoted to the grade of Lieutenant General July 1, 1977, with a date of rank June 27th, 1977. He retired August 1, 1981.

After retirement from active duty, General Bellis became the President/CEO of the Falcon Foundation at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado between 1982 through 2000, and was named President Emeritus on October 6, 2000. He has been an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill, Colorado for many years. On January 27, 2015, Governor Matthew Mead of Wyoming, in recognition of General Bellis' contributions to aviation and national defense, proclaimed Lieutenant General Benjamin N. Bellis Day throughout the state of Wyoming.

General Bellis also served as Founding Director, American Strategic Metals; Director, First Bank of Colorado Springs, and Consultant to numerous aerospace corporations and allied military organizations throughout the world.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rosemary (Nissley) Bellis; children and spouses, Barbara (Jon Abeles) of Surprise, Arizona, Rebecca of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rosalyn of Alexandria, Virginia, and Benjamin Jr. (Rona) of Yigo, Guam; grandchildren, Chris, Brian, Michael, Stephen and Aubrey; and great-grandchildren Eric, Justin, Tatum, Conor, Quinn, Owen and Elly.

Visitation, 4:00PM-8:00PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Graveside Service, 2:00PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, United States Air Force Academy Cemetery, (North Gate) U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80841.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Woodmoor, C/O Donna Henderson, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, Colorado 80132.







