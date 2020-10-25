Klayman

As he was sent out one day from the Ghetto, at the age of 11, to get bread for the family, he was captured by the Nazis.Berek never saw his parents or twin sisters again, as they were sent to Auschwitz. Somehow he survived four different camps, and after being liberated, the Americans took him to a town in Germany where he could learn the skills he needed to start a new life. He met his wife to be, Maria, a German Catholic.

Berek and Maria had the most respectful, loving marriage that you can imagine. They are the proudest American citizens.

BEREK KLAYMAN

September 20, 1928 September 27, 2020

Berek Klayman passed to Heaven on September 27, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home.

Berek was the most special man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Poland in 1928, to Jewish parents and was a Holocaust survivor.

He immigrated to American and ironically, was almost immediately drafted into the American Army, where he proudly served for 30 years.

Berek didn't harbor any hatred for those who took everything away from him....He said "I forgave them long ago." His attitude, love, tolerance, patience, kindness and joy in life made him special to all who knew him. He was small in stature, big in shoulders and heart...one good person can touch more hearts than we will ever know.

He was the best friend and mentor you could have. Berek never worried about things, because "you can fix things", and he could fix anything, always with a kind smile.

He loved to fish, but not as much as he loved his family. What an honor to know this man who is the perfect example of how to live. We miss his smile, wonderful attitude and gentle demeanor dearly.

Berek is survived by his beloved wife Maria, his daughters Elizabeth Youngquist (Dr. Warren) and Mary Ann Markle (Gary) and grandchildren Lacey Staehs (Reed), Daniel Markle, Dr Adam Younquist (Bernadette) and Josh Youngquist.

A Military/Jewish service was held September 30, at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store