Borders, USAF, (Ret.)
CMSGT BERNADETTE MARIE BORDERS, USAF, (RET.)
April 16, 1962 - May 15, 2019
Bernadette Marie Borders, 57, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Bernadette Marie Gutierrez was born April 16, 1962 in Cuba, New Mexico. She graduated from Cuba High School in 1980 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1981.
Bernadette served 30 years with honor and distinction until her retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt), the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. Her career as a Services Superintendent started at Lackland AFB, Texas, followed by several Air Force bases in the U.S. as well as Korea, Japan and Germany. Bernadette was deployed in support of overseas operations in Al Udeid, Qatar and Bagram AFB, Afghanistan.
Following a stellar military career she worked as an Air Force civilian at Peterson AFB and the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). Her job as Director of Cadet Activities at USAFA ensured she continued her legacy of mentoring young Air Force leaders.
Bernadette received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupation Education from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2014.
Bernadette Borders was preceded in death by her husband, CMSgt Johnnie "Ellis" Borders, Jr., U.S. Air Force, (Ret.), the love of her life; and her father, Bonifacio Gutierrez.
She is survived by her mother, Estella McCoy of Espanola, New Mexico; brother, Jimmy (Monica) Gutierrez of Alcalde; sister, Bonnie (Jake) Roybal of El Rancho; sister, Lisa (Hiram) Smith of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Daniel (Francine) Gutierrez of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sisters-in-law, Sue (Randall) Markham of Dry Branch and Ronda Faye Borders of Macon, Georgia; 15 nieces and nephews; and countless other family members who all loved her.
Bernadette Marie Borders touched the hearts and lives of family and friends alike.
Catholic Mass in Bernadette's honor, 1:00PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, Colorado 80840.
Her final resting place will be with her husband, Ellis, when she is buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, later this year.
Loving contributions in Bernadette's memory may be made to San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society, 76 El Rio Drive, Alamosa, Colorado 81101.
(719) 587-9663.
