Service Information Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-392-4432 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM TapTraders 3104 N Nevada Ave Unit 100 Colorado Springs , CO

Carolan, Jr.

MR. BERNARD PATRICK CAROLAN, JR.

September 24th, 2019

Bernard Patrick Carolan Jr. of Colorado Springs passed away on September 24th, 2019 after a long illness. His childhood was spent in Addison, Illinois where scouting and baseball took up much of his time. In 1972 the family moved to Salida, Colorado where they owned a truck stop and later a steak house. Bernie did all of the many different jobs required of a family business in the selfless manner that was his most admirable trait. While at Salida High School he played football, was a member of the Glee Club, and participated in the Spartan Sparkles shows that took place in the Spring. He graduated in 1976 and after two years of study at Western State joined the Marine Corps. While serving he attained the rank of Corporal and was stationed in Southern California and Okinawa Japan.

After his discharge from the Marines he returned to Salida where he helped to run the family business during a difficult period. Moving to Colorado Springs in 1984 he worked at the El Paso Club. He started working on the staff and moved up to the position of night manager before going to work as the Managing Events Coordinator at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. He met his future wife, Karen Vasil, while she was performing in a traveling theater company. After a two year courtship they were married on September 2nd, 1995. He was and will always be his wife's biggest fan. Bernie and Karen were known for their warmth, hospitality, and bringing a bit of bohemian flair to any event they held or attended.

A lifelong student, Bernie never stopped seeking out knowledge. He loved history and had a passion for getting everything he could out of a museum, a trip, or conversation. A true gentleman who treated people with dignity and respect, he will be remembered with the greatest fondness by all who knew him.

Mr. Carolan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen Vasil Carolan; his brother LTC Marc (Greta) Carolan of Littleton, sister Carrie (SMSgt Mark) Petrosky of Colorado Springs; brother LtCol Christopher (Monica) Carolan of Stafford, Virginia. His nieces and nephews include Benjamin (Sara) Carolan of Denver; Laura Petrosky of Colorado Springs; John Carolan of Denver; Andrew (Meghan) Petrosky of Colorado Springs; Margaret Carolan of Iowa City, Iowa; Nicholas Carolan of Richmond, Virginia. Additionally, his sister in law Cindy (Vasil) and John Brown of Natick, Massachusetts; sister in law Nancy Vasil and her spouse Barbara Donnellan of Mashpee, Massachusetts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at TapTraders located at 3104 N Nevada Ave Unit 100, Colorado Springs, CO. You are encouraged to wear your finest Hawaiian or Luau finery. Please RSVP by email or calling Karen if you plan on attending. You may also privately instant message her through Facebook. Private burial will occur on a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a in honor of Bernie.







