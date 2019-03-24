Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berneice Jean Yoder. View Sign

Yoder

BERNEICE JEAN YODER

August 13, 1931 March 17, 2019

Berneice J. Yoder, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Longmont, Colorado on August 13, 1931 to Pryor and Emma Williams.

She married John J. Yoder on April 22, 1951 in Aurora, CO and they were fortunate to spend 66 years together.

Family and friends were extremely important in her life. She will be remembered as a giving and caring person; a non-judgmental shoulder to lean on and an ear for guidance and advice. Her acceptance of all those around her and a great sense of humor will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her. Berneice was an avid and accomplished bridge player, earning her bronze life master status. In addition, she enjoyed genealogy and was able to trace her family lineage back to the civil war.

She enjoyed traveling around the world with family and friends and was fortunate to experience many exotic locales. Holidays were always made special because of the details that she followed through with.

Berneice is survived by her son, James Glen Yoder of South Bend, IN; her daughter, Beverly Yoder Riggio (Michael) of Windsor, CO; two granddaughters, Brianna Jill Riggio (Cheyne Morgan) of Fort Collins, CO and Kaitlin Jae Molina (Jimmy) of Las Vegas, NV. Berneice is also survived by one great granddaughter, Gillian Elizabeth Morgan of Fort Collins, CO. Her younger sister preceded her in passing; Beverly C. Williams.

Special thanks to her nurses, doctors and all support staff of Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

A gathering of friends and family for a celebration of life will be held on March 26, 2019 at 3915 N. Midsummer Lane, Colorado Springs, CO between 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Berneice enjoyed a glass of Andre champagne every day at 4:00 p.m., in her honor we will raise a glass to toast and share our memories of this very special woman.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Humane Society of Colorado Springs, The or Donor Alliance of Colorado.







