BERNIECE L. SARVER
October 15, 1932 October 17, 2019
Berniece L. Sarver, a longtime Security resident, passed away peacefully in her home on October 17, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She had a passion for bowling, cross stitching, cooking and baking.
She was born in Grand Mound, Iowa on October 15, 1932 to the late Arthur and Beulah Lucht. She was a Lab Technician prior to her marriage to John A. Sarver who preceded her in passing.
She was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church of Security, CO.
She is survived by her children Lois (Sarver) Quinn and Linda (Sarver) Buchanan, step-children, Arlene Ferrera and Michael Sarver of California, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 26th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO. Additional viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28th at Faith Lutheran Church, 315 Security Blvd, Security, CO with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019