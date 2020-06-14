Bourgault
BERTRAND FRENCHIE BOURGAULT
February 27, 1928 May 30, 2020
Bertrand "Frenchie" Bourgault, our beloved father, Pop-Pop, neighbor, and friend, left us on May 30, 2020. He spread joy to those around him for 92 years.
He was born to Gaudias and Justine Bourgault on February 27, 1928, in Lewiston, Maine. He was one of 13 children, four of whom survived past childhood. Bertrand was raised near the Canadian border and spoke fluent French until he attended seminary in Sherbrooke, Quebec to become a priest. However, after meeting his older brother Donat's wife, he decided he would rather become a husband and father than a priest.
When he joined the Army Air Force (later the U.S. Air Force) in 1945 at the age of 17, he was given the nickname Frenchie because his sergeant couldn't pronounce his name. He served in Italy and Germany in the post-WWII occupation forces. He was also assigned to Japan and then Korea when the conflict broke out between the North and South. He often recalled "a very quick retreat when the Chinese forces appeared in the thousands over the hill," also known as the Chinese Spring Offensive.
After his time in Korea, Frenchie was stationed in England where he met Mary Jessop--the love of his life. As fate would have it, he was trying to place a call to his general and he kept crossing lines with Mary, a Lance Corporal in the British Royal Army Corps, on the switchboard. She became frustrated with his errors but he liked her spirit, persevered, and asked if he could write to her. After exchanging letters and phone calls for two months, they finally met in person at the base of Paddington Station where she was dressed all in yellow, including her beret. He was smitten immediately and he soon "told" her they would be married. They moved the wedding up three times, finally getting married on February 26, 1955. They had their first child, Steven, 15 months later. They eventually had three more children: Gregory, David and Michelle. The family moved frequently around England and the United States due to Frenchie's military service, and eventually settled in Colorado Springs after Frenchie served over 20 years in the Air Force. The Bourgault family was well-known around the neighborhood for their humor, slightly mischievous hijinks, and most of all their love.
After retiring from the Air Force as a highly-decorated Tech Sergeant in 1966, Frenchie was employed for 24 years at Hewlett-Packard, eventually working as a security manager at the Garden of the Gods facility. He truly loved this job, because he was able to stroll around the facility doing his favorite things - walking, talking to people, and making friends. He was well-known around the company, and community, for his many years at HP.
Upon retiring from Hewlett-Packard in 1990, he continued to work around the house on projects Mary came up with in the garden and restoring furniture she bought at garage sales. His work was meticulous and spectacular. He was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche and loved spending afternoons and evenings watching games. Frenchie and Mary cherished spending time with their eight grandchildren, enjoying Frenchie's famous spaghetti, family barbecues in the garden and high-stakes, elaborate water balloon fights punctuated by breaks for cream sodas and frozen Snickers.
Frenchie leaves behind a legacy of kindness to all. He had a truly gentle and welcoming spirit which will be remembered for years to come, in addition to his sharp (and, admittedly, occasionally corny) sense of humor. At his daughter's graduation from medical school, he was asked what his own ambitions were. His answer was that he had two goals: to be a good husband to "a woman that would have me" and a great father to his children. Simply put, he succeeded in both.
Frenchie will live on in the hearts and memories of his four children: Steve (Dee Ann) Bourgault of Fort Collins, Greg Bourgault of Lehighton, PA, David (Sondra) Bourgault of Colorado Springs, and Michelle (Angelica) Bourgault of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Megan (Andrew) McFadden, Kara (Chris) Billingsley, David Bourgault, Aubrey Bourgault, Gaby Bourgault, Maddy Bourgault, Nick Bourgault, Sarah Thornburg, and two great-grandsons, Asher and Stellan McFadden. He will be remembered as a loving and kind man by neighbors and hundreds of friends.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.