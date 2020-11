I and my family will always cherish our happy memories of being with Bessie and her family. All the wonderful picnics, playing hide-and-seek in the orchards, the delicious meals we shared (including Bessie's fabulous canned green beans), the wonderful conversations, filled with laughter. When we get older it is these joyous memories we love to revisit and cling to. Thanks Bessie for giving my family so many to remember. Our deepest condolences and love to David, Jan and Joy and their families.

Cynthia

Friend