Brohman
Fort Wayne, IN.
Beth is survived by her six children: Patrick, Julia, Katrina, Suzanne, Stephen and Michael; her three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Sydney and Cricket; son-in-laws Pete, Will, David, and Jim; siblings Anthony Hahn (Kathleen) of Valparaiso, IN, Joseph Hahn (Jean+) and Virginia Hahn of Fort Wayne, IN, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
BETH "BERTHA HAHN" BROHMAN January 16, 2020
Beth (Bertha Hahn) Brohman, 82 of Colorado Springs, Colorado died peacefully at her home on January 16, 2020. She was the mother of six, grandmother of three, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis E. Brohman of Colorado Springs; her parents Rudolph and Catherine (Holly) Hahn; and two sisters Mary Catherine Hahn and
Ann Mullins (Jerry+) of
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis of Assisi on January 24, 2020 with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
Beth was a Registered Nurse who loved birds, wildlife and nature. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Audubon Society, National Parks or any nature preserve of your choice. To view the online guestbook www.evergreenfuneralhome.org
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020