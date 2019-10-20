Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Gillespie. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Gillespie

BETH GILLESPIE

July 26th, 1957 October 9th, 2019

Beth Gillespie passed into the next world on October 9th, 2019 surrounded by her family; she had been battling cancer for the last few months. She was born in Boone Iowa on July 26th, 1957 to her proud parents, Carroll and Aline Branson.

Beth is survived by her sisters, Terry Wood and Lynda Brown; brother, Phillip Branson; father in-law, Don Gillespie; brother in-law, James; and her beloved children, Ryan, Terri and Laura. She is also survived by her love Charles Gilman and his family. She was preceded by her loving husband, Bill; parents, Carroll and Aline Branson; brothers, Warren Branson, Michael and Joe Feller; and her sister, Elaine Chandler.

At 5 years old Beth moved to Colorado Springs. She was a gymnast for Coronado High School and could be found on the ice at the old-World Arena in the Broadmoor. Beth graduated from Nursing school in 1984 and found her fit in nursing with Labor & Delivery. She was a dedicated and fierce advocate for her patients. She also had a career in Mary Kay Cosmetics from 1987-1999 where she ran a successful business and rose to the level of director. Beth had an adventurous spirit and love of nature. She loved country music and square dancing. A devoted animal lover she always had pets.

Beth loved Roses and it was her request to have those at her services.

A visitation will be 5-7pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, and nurse.

Online Condolences:

ShrineOfRemembrance.com







GillespieBETH GILLESPIEJuly 26th, 1957 October 9th, 2019Beth Gillespie passed into the next world on October 9th, 2019 surrounded by her family; she had been battling cancer for the last few months. She was born in Boone Iowa on July 26th, 1957 to her proud parents, Carroll and Aline Branson.Beth is survived by her sisters, Terry Wood and Lynda Brown; brother, Phillip Branson; father in-law, Don Gillespie; brother in-law, James; and her beloved children, Ryan, Terri and Laura. She is also survived by her love Charles Gilman and his family. She was preceded by her loving husband, Bill; parents, Carroll and Aline Branson; brothers, Warren Branson, Michael and Joe Feller; and her sister, Elaine Chandler.At 5 years old Beth moved to Colorado Springs. She was a gymnast for Coronado High School and could be found on the ice at the old-World Arena in the Broadmoor. Beth graduated from Nursing school in 1984 and found her fit in nursing with Labor & Delivery. She was a dedicated and fierce advocate for her patients. She also had a career in Mary Kay Cosmetics from 1987-1999 where she ran a successful business and rose to the level of director. Beth had an adventurous spirit and love of nature. She loved country music and square dancing. A devoted animal lover she always had pets.Beth loved Roses and it was her request to have those at her services.A visitation will be 5-7pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, and nurse.Online Condolences: Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close