Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900

Ruden

BETH (O'HANLON) RUDEN

August 15, 1932 September 5, 2019.

Joyously welcomed home by her family, our Mother joined her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2019. Born Alice Elizabeth in Chinook Montana to Alice Elizabeth and Thomas Frederick O'Hanlon on August 15, 1932. Beth attended St. Mary's of Notre Dame and graduated with a BA in English from Northern Montana University. While attending MSU she met her future husband, Robert James Ruden. They wed on November 7, 1959 at St. Gabriels in Chinook MT. Together they had four children: Kathleen Ruden of Half Moon Bay CA, Mary Ruden of Colorado Springs CO, Joe (Donna) Ruden of Roseville CA, and Margaret Ruden of New York, NY. Beth has four beautiful grandchildren who love and miss her: Brian Sator, Zach and Luke Fandel Ruden, and John Sacco. Her husband Bob predeceased her in 1987.

While Beth lived in Washington and Massachusetts after marriage, her true home of 47 years was Sunnyvale CA. Her children were blessed to return there year after year, fostering an enduring sense of family on which we all still rely. Beth's final years were spent in Roseville CA and then Colorado Springs CO.

Beth was a legal secretary, a voracious reader, an accomplished water color artist, a docent at the De Saisset art museum in Santa Clara CA, a profoundly faithful Catholic, a devoted mother, and an animal lover. Our mother had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep sense of gratitude which stayed with her throughout.

We wish to thank those caregivers who so genuinely loved our mother in her last years: Doug, Connie, Julie, Cindy and Adiza. Abode Hospice attentively made a difficult journey as peace filled as possible and were consummate, compassionate professionals; we are forever grateful to Amanda, Chaplain Stacey, Jody and all the other nurses who eased the way.

We love you Mom, and together we celebrate your life with the assurance we will be with you again in the blink of an eye. Give our love to Grandma and Grandpa, Amoo and Ampoo, Tommy and Grandma B.

Catholic Mass and burial will be in Chinook MT at a later date.







Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019

