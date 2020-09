Or Copy this URL to Share

Rall

BETTY ANN RALL

February 14, 1930 September 22, 2020

Celebration of life October 2, 2020 1:00pm. At Resurrection Lutheran Church 4444 Moonbeam Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Resurrection Lutheran Church.







