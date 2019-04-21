Sublett
BETTY BEVERLY JEAN SUBLETT
July 3, 1946 - April 15, 2019
Betty Beverly Jean Sublett, 72, died April 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born July 3, 1946 to Leo Charles and Maggie L. (Noble) Beavers in Cleveland, Ohio.
Betty spent twenty-five years as a civil servant at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Fort Carson, Colorado.
Betty was a giving and patient wife and mother. She blessed each of her grandchildren with an individual song that she sung to them when they were babies.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leland Sublett; her son, Robert Sublett; and her parents.
Betty is survived by her son, Charles (Traci) Sublett; daughter, Maurita Sublett; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Serena, Charles, Jr., Ashley, Robert, Jr., Aaliyah and Robert; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019