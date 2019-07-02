Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Duvall Grosslight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY DUVALL GROSSLIGHT

January 3, 1926

Betty was born January 3rd 1926 in Carrol County Maryland. She was the daughter of Weldon Bradford Duvall and Mae Stoner Duvall.

After graduation from Westminster High School and Baltimore Business College, she was employed as a secretary at the United Company in Westminster, and later became a merchandising buyer at Hochchild, Kohn & Company in Baltimore.

After her marriage to Donald Paul Grosslight in 1950, they moved to California and had three sons, Glen Alan and wife, Kerri, Gregory Paul and wife, Rosemary and Gordon Jay. There are three grandchildren, Garrett, Lauren, and Samantha, and two great grandchildren, Gavin and Gaige.

Betty served as president of the Plainview Avenue PTA in Tujunga, Ca. and was an officer in the Sunland Tujunga Foothill Junior Women's Club.

Her brother, Harold Bradford and sister, Audrey Mae Werner, proceeded her in death.

Betty's second career began when she was 40, by initially taking a part time job with American Cancer Society. For 20 years, Betty was with the American Cancer Society, with the last ten serving as the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County unit. She was also an officer in the Gals Republican Club, as well as the Santa Barbara Republican Foundation. Betty also functioned as a staff member with the Channel City Club.

After several years of retirement, she and Don moved to Colorado Springs Co. Upon Don's death, she returned to California, settling in Simi Valley Ca. There she took art classes, bowled, enjoyed the theater and played Pan. Betty also worked part time as an American Greeting Card Co. merchandiser.

Betty relished life but most of all, cherished her family.

At her request, there will be no service. Those wishing to, may send a memorial to the Stone Chapel United Methodist Church, Maryland.





