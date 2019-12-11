Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Raye. View Sign Service Information Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-391-1918 Send Flowers Obituary

Raye

BETTY J. RAYE

April 15, 1934 December 7, 2019

Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Friend Betty J. Raye went home to be with the Lord peacefully on December 7, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1934 to the union of late Ford Jackson and Anna Young Jackson, in Lauren South Carolina. Both parents preceded her in death, also her husband, Billie E. Raye; sister Dorothy Harper; and daughter-in-law, Maria Raye.

She graduated from Saunders High School and married her beloved husband, Billie E. Raye on February 7, 1954 in Washington D.C. Betty served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. She also served as a member of the Magnolia Chapter #14; OES; PHA; and she was a Loyal Lady with Doves of Pikes Peak No. 52; Order of the Golden Circle, both in Colorado Springs; a Lifetime member of the NAACP; she also served as Deaconess of Friendship Baptist Church. Betty also retired from Service Merchandise as a Diamond Sales Manager. She enjoyed spending quality time with her children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. She will always be in our hearts and memories forever on earth and now in Heaven.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Edward Raye, Alvin Raye, Roland Raye (Jacquelyn), Lillie and (Pete) Hall; sisters, Sarah Jackson, Corrine Walker; brother, Ford Jackson Jr.; she is also survived by grandchildren, Rozalind Henderson, Bridget Gittere, James Eads, Christina Charles, Lucinda Cropp, and Joshua Raye; plus 15 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendship Baptist Church, 633 E. Dale Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903. Interment Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors by the Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







