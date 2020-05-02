Marquez

BETTY JANE MARQUEZ

February 25, 1944 April 25 2020

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Niece went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus peacefully on April 25, 2020; with family by her side. Betty was born to Rev. Raymond (Ramon) Marquez and Elizabeth Medina-Marquez in Pueblo, CO on February 25, 1944. She graduated from Pikes Peak Community College with an Associate's Degree of General Studies. She retired from Beltone Hearing Aid Center, and worked at Harrison School District 2 part-time. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and the best gift she gave her Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren was to tell them about Jesus Christ; The Greatest Story Ever told. She taught her children to memorize Bible scripture verses when they were young. She was a member of Radiant Church. She had a beautiful voice, loved to sing, and sang in two church choirs; Living Springs Worship Center and Radiant Church. Her favorite foods were Green Chile and her Cherry Cheese Cake; which the whole family enjoyed along with the rest of her cooking! She loved her family deeply, especially her children, and was a prayer warrior for all she knew!

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Gary) Edmiston, Brenda (Roger) Meyer, Joey, Raymond (Paula) and her dear friend David, and Brother Larry. Her Grandchildren, Johnny, Amanda, Daniel, Richard, Daniel, Aleesha (David), Zakk. Great Grandchildren, Cheyenne, Johnny Jr., Neveah, Aniah, Anthony Jr., Elijah, Aurie, Ezra, Gage, Nephew Justin, Great Nephews and Nieces, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous Cousins, Friends, Church and Choir Family; whom she also loved very much!

She was preceded in death by her Father Rev. Raymond, Mother Elizabeth Marquez, Maternal Grandparents James and Pauline Medina, Paternal Grandparents Tranquelino and Carmelita Marquez.

Visitation will be held at Swan Law Funeral Directors at 501 N. Cascade Ave., 80903, Monday May 4, 2020, 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM, (only 10 guests will be admitted at any one time). Committal Burial Service will be at 3:00 PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3825 Airport Rd., 80910 (10 guest limitation). A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

We do not want to say goodbye to you and we want to let you know that we'll think of you often as the days come and go. We know the time will come when our paths will cross again, so take God's blessings with you and all our love 'til then. Psalm 139, Psalm 23, 3 Romans 14:8, John 3:16, Phil 4:21, 2 Corinthian 5:8, John 14:1-6.

Your Loving Family









