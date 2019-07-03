Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Bruce. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce

BETTY JEAN BRUCE

August 23, 1924 January 27, 2019

Betty Jean Bruce passed away January 27, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. Betty was born August 23, 1924 to the late James and Violet (Machevec) Odgers in Colorado Springs, Colo. She married William S. Bruce August 14, 1952. They were happily married 41 years until his death in 1994. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1942 and worked as a bookkeeper until she retired from Walker Brothers Lumber. She lived most of her life in Colorado before moving to Puyallup in 2000. She enjoyed her family, her dog, the flowers in her yard, and knitting. She is lovingly remembered as sweet, content, and happy.

She is survived her by son Leonard J Bruce (Teri West-Daugherty) of Puyallup, WA and daughters, Kathleen Krueger (Daniel) of Houston TX, and Carolyn Toney (Gordon) of Puyallup, WA and by her grandchildren Daniel (Lindsay) Krueger Jr, Justin Toney (Court Weddle), Jacob Toney (Rachel Burrow), Mary (Brett) Schlichtemeier, and great-children Luke Krueger and Mia Toney. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Baldwin.

Funeral Services will be held July 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery, 1001 S. Hancock Ave.







