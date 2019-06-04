Hammes
BETTY JEAN HAMMES
September 19, 1928 May 29, 2019
Betty Jean Hammes was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 19, 1928 to Marie and Lawrence Barrett. She married Henry Hammes on July 30, 1949. During their 54 years of marriage they were blessed with four children.
Betty was a talented artist and photographer. She especially enjoyed painting Native American portraits, scenes from Wisconsin, and pictures of Christ.
Betty passed away on May 29, 2019. She is survived by her four children, Jeff, Jane Snyder (Dave), Steve (Martha), and Scott; and her grandchildren, Andy (Ruthie), Peter, and Paul.
Betty had a strong faith and trust in her Lord and Savior. We rejoice that she is now in her heavenly home.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado; or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019