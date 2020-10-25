HatchBETTY JEAN HATCHJune 9, 1927 - June 2, 2020Betty Jean Hatch passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 in a local hospital after having suffered two falls in her home. She was a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs.She was born to Ralph and Eva Ellison on June 9, 1927 and was raised in the Old North End. She graduated from the Colorado Springs High School and attended Colorado College. Betty married Robert Scott Hatch in 1946 and had four children.She devoted her life to her family and made many sacrifices for her children without regard to herself. She always put her kids first and they are truly her most precious legacy. For that and many other things, she was loved greatly. She overcame much adversity in her life and dealt admirably with life's challenges. Through all this, she kept her witty and smart sense of humor.In her younger days she danced at the Burns Theater, entertaining many. Her professional work was a source of pride. Eventually she was employed at Hibbard's and Neusteter's Department Stores in Colorado Springs. Throughout her life she was a voracious reader and maintained a long list of books that she had read. Frequently she could be found playing her piano, a talent that was greatly appreciated. As she grew older, Betty doted over whichever cat she owned at the time. She had a particular flare for gardening and decorating her house and often received compliments for her abilities. Often Betty and her husband Bob could be found at local antique stores and auctions.One can't speak of her without mentioning her travels. Before Bob retired they were able to see Hawaii, New Orleans, Morocco, Spain, Venice, and Rome, which was her favorite destination.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her older brother, Richard W. Ellison, of Tulsa; and many extended family members. She is survived by her adult children: Marilyn A., David K., Robert S. Jr., and Charles Richard, in addition to her grandchildren: Bonnie Genoshe, Brian Hatch, Donna Kephart and Susan Hatch. She had three great grandchildren: Jeffrey, Megan and John Luke Genoshe.A private memorial service was officiated by the Reverend Jeremiah D. Williamson of the Grace and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was interred at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs.Donations may be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.