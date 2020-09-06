Hennings

BETTY JEAN (NOELL) HENNINGS

1931 - 2020

Betty Jean (Noell) Hennings passed into the arms of her heavenly father on August 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Betty was born to Harry and Lois Noel in 1931 in Nebraska. She later made her home with her husband Harlan Hennings in Louisville, Nebraska where they operated the family farm and raised their children, Dennis, Stephen, and Sheryl. The family moved to Colorado in 1966 and Colorado was where Betty remained through the end of her lifetime. Betty was always an integral and active member of her community and church family. Her interests led her to careers in teaching, cooking, cake decorating, and nursing, but her primary passion was always loving and caring for her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her son Steve Hennings (Laurine'), grandchildren Jessica Zaiger (Jeff), Lucas Hennings (Heather), great-grandchildren Chase and Addison Zaiger, Lawrence, Parker and Payton Hennings, all of Colorado Springs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Harry Noell and Lois Zila, her brother Jack Noell, her son Dennis Hennings and her daughter Sheryl Hennings.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Masks or facial coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Church or Rustic Hills Baptist Church, 1927 N. Murray, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.







