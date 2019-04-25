Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY JEAN (DAY) MANNING

November 11, 1921 April 22, 2019

Betty Jean Manning (Day) born November 11, 1921 in Syracuse, New York to Bernard Vincent Day and Iva May Day was the youngest of their two daughters. She was very athletic and won the New York State drum majorette championship and was invited to be the baton majorette for the Rose Bowl Parade. She married Richard Lewis Allen, Lt. Col., USAF, deceased, and they were married for 26 years. She married Martin Jay Manning in 1978 and they remained married until his death in 2012. Betty had 3 children, Richard D. Allen, (wife Cheri), Randy G. Allen, (wife Dianne) and her daughter, Andrea Diane Allen, who preceded her mother in death. Betty was an avid bridge player and as a military wife was very involved in the Officers Wives Club. She was selected President of the Ent Air Force Base Officers Wives Club. She always made a home for her family no matter where they were stationed, even in the boonies, in Alaska where their nerviest neighbor was a moose. Betty always put her family first and loved each and every one unconditionally. Betty was a gracious hostess and a loving and loyal friend. Betty is survived by her 2 sons, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Betty will be buried with the "Jaybird" in a private graveside ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery.





