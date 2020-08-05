Ates
BETTY JUNE ATES
June 10, 1927
July 31, 2020
Betty June Ates was born 93 years ago on June 10, 1927, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Clare and Verla Heuston. She married Floyd Cline Ates on December 1, 1946, her only marriage. June loved to travel, knit and sew, and was an active participant in her church, and a patriot. She was "Nonee" to her family and to her many extended families. Nonee was loved and adored by all.
June is survived by her two children, Karen Love of Fort Worth, Texas and David Ates and wife Barbara of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She had three grandchildren, Todd Love and wife Cherylena of McKinney, Texas; Brandon Ates of Westminster, Colorado; and Amanda Beerer and husband Brian of Peyton, Colorado. Two great-grandchildren: Haley Love and Nolan Beerer.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial gifts to your favorite charity
.