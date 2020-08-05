1/1
Betty June Ates
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ates
BETTY JUNE ATES
June 10, 1927
July 31, 2020
Betty June Ates was born 93 years ago on June 10, 1927, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Clare and Verla Heuston. She married Floyd Cline Ates on December 1, 1946, her only marriage. June loved to travel, knit and sew, and was an active participant in her church, and a patriot. She was "Nonee" to her family and to her many extended families. Nonee was loved and adored by all.
June is survived by her two children, Karen Love of Fort Worth, Texas and David Ates and wife Barbara of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She had three grandchildren, Todd Love and wife Cherylena of McKinney, Texas; Brandon Ates of Westminster, Colorado; and Amanda Beerer and husband Brian of Peyton, Colorado. Two great-grandchildren: Haley Love and Nolan Beerer.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial gifts to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved