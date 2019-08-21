Thompson
BETTY L. THOMPSON
August 16, 2019
Betty L. Thompson, 92, of Huntsville AL, formerly of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on 16 August 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Thompson and her daughter, Jody Kohler. She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Kelly and grandaughter, Bethany Jenereaux, both of Huntsville AL, her grandson, James Greenwood of Boise ID and three great granddaughters.
She will be interred at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs, CO. There will be no services.
