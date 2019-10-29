Webb (Powell)
BETTY LORRAINE WEBB (POWELL)
September 9, 1932 October 24, 2019
Slipped away quietly and peacefully into her new home in heaven at the age of 87 on October 24, 2019. She was a resident at the Life Care Center of Colorado Springs for the past year and a longtime resident of Colorado Springs.
She was born on September 9, 1932 on the family farm in Almena, Kansas to Elmond O. and Ruby M. Powell (Archibald).
She was an exceptional homemaker and caregiver. She took care of her head injured son, Donald, for the past 33 years.
She enjoyed scrapbooking with daughter Sharon, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and loving her little schnauzers, Big Peaches, Little Peaches and Peachy. She was also quite fond of her frequent trips to Cripple Creek and always had amazing luck. Her heart was always with her family, but she also enjoyed donating to various organizations in the community.
She is survived by her five children, daughter, Sharon K. Carlson (McNeilley) and Son-in-law Brian A. Carlson; sons, Donald L. McNeilley, Kenneth R. McNeilley Jr., Richard E. McNeilley, William G. McNeilley and Daughter in law Brandi A. McNeilley (Dreifort); four siblings, Sisters, Sandra L. Guarriello, Judith A Dudley, Linda S. Embrey and Brother Gary R. Powell; seven grandchildren, Kimberly McGrath, Timothy Carlson, James Carlson, Jennifer True, Sally McNeilley, Robin McNeilley and Benjamin McNeilley; five great grand-children, Fisher Carlson, Jasmin and Loren McNeilley, Ayla McNeilley and Savannah Lacey; and her children's siblings, Mary L Camire (McNeilley) husband James Camire and daughters Quianna and Kate Camire; Glen A McNeilley and daughters Kelsie Kaufmann and Kaelie McNeilley; and Brandi A. McNeilley's son Robert A. Dreifort.
Preceded in death was her loving husband, Edward J. Webb; sister, Anita J Larsen (Powell); and brother Dale L. Powell.
A memorial service will be held 2PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E Fountain Blvd.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019