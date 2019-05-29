Donahue
BETTY LOU (CANFIELD) DONAHUE
August 9, 1928 May 18, 2019
Betty Lou (Canfield) Donahue was born on August 9, 1928 in Kornman, CO to Sydney B. Canfield and Ethel Marie (Porter) Canfield in a chicken coop. She passed away on May 18, 2019 in her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado at age 90. Betty was the oldest of 4 children.
Betty is survived by her sister Georgetta (Canfield) Driskill, two daughters Terry Lee Adams
from Canon City and Sherry Lou (Adams) Becker from Colorado Springs, 6 grandchildren -
Tracy Lefferdink, Alison (Lefferdink) Russell, Janaeh (Lefferdink) Amin, John Klen Adams,
Constance (Clements) Miller and Zachary Clements, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Donald Canfield and Claudette (Canfield) Williams.
She attended Alta Vista school in Kornman. The family relocated to Lamar, Colorado where Betty attended Lamar Union High School and graduated in 1946. After graduating from High School, she attended Atakagua for business classes. She was then married in 1948 to Bill Adams from Lamar until they separated in 1959. They raised their two daughters, Terry and Sherry, in Lamar before Betty relocated to Colorado Springs.
She was hired by Mountain Bell in Lamar in 1952 as a telephone operator. She relocated to Colorado Springs in 1969, while still working with Mountain Bell. She continued working for them until she retired in 1986 with 34 years of service. After leaving Mountain Bell and a short break, she joined A-1 Sprinkler Service where she spent the next 15 years as an office
manager and dispatcher.
Betty loved to be with family. She loved life and always had an attitude that it will all work out, regardless of what was happening. She will be missed very much by everyone who knew her and loved her.
Cremation and private inurnment will be under the direction of Peacock Funeral Home. A celebration of life is being planned for 12:30PM Sunday July 28th at Patty Jewett Club House in Colorado Springs. OnLine condolences - www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019