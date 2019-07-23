Donahue
BETTY LOU (CANFIELD) DONAHUE
August 9, 1928
May 18, 2019
A celebration of life memorial service scheduled for Betty Lou (Canfield) Donahue on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Patty Jewett Club House in Colorado Springs, Colorado has been rescheduled to an inurnment ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar at a later date. Betty Lou (Canfield) Donahue was born on August 9, 1928 in Kornman, Colorado to Sydney B. Canfield and Ethel Marie (Porter) Canfield and passed away on May 18, 2019 in her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 90.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019