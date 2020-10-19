Faber

BETTY LOU (JUSTICE) FABER

09/23/1937 - 10/08/2020

Legacy of Love...

On October 8, 2020 Betty went on to continue her journey in Heaven. She was born on September 23rd 1937 to Lyle and Ann Justice. She was the oldest of four siblings, Don Justice, Mary Ann (preceded in death) and Elva Whaley. Betty devoted her life to her only son, Michael Faber who also preceded in death. Betty loved angels but most of all she loved people, especially her family. She had a genuine love for people, a gracious heart, and a gentle spirit. She will be greatly missed by everyone she leaves behind. Services will be held on Friday the 23rd day of October 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens Chapel.







