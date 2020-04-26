Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Hye

BETTY LOU HYE

June 2, 1930 - April 3, 2020

Betty Lou Hye passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 89 years old after a brief illness. She was born Betty Lou Wolken in New Underwood, South Dakota on June 2, 1930 and was raised on a ranch homesteaded by her father John and mother Ida. She was the youngest child of a family of five children, two brothers and two sisters, now all deceased. Her father and mother were both of German descent.

Betty grew up on the ranch near the little town of Box Elder SD but later moved with her parents into Rapid City where she graduated from Rapid City High School in 1947. She later attended the University of South Dakota where she studied elementary education and became a lifelong member of the Chi Omega sorority. In 1947 while a senior in high school she met James Hye of Aberdeen South Dakota who was attending the South Dakota School of Mines after returning home from serving overseas during World War II. In 1951, Betty and Jim were married in the Methodist Church in Rapid City. Jim and Betty dearly loved each other and were often referred to as "two peas in a pod". They loved to dance, golf, attend sporting events, travel and play bridge. In 1963 they moved to Colorado Springs with their three sons Robert, Richard, and Steven where Jim worked with the Army Corps of Engineers on many military projects in the Colorado Springs area. While her sons were being raised Betty was a homemaker.

A resident on the west side of Colorado Springs since 1963 Betty was an active member in the community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She received a degree in education from the University of Colorado at

Colorado Springs and was a full-time or substitute elementary school teacher. For a time she taught at Howbert Elementary School where all of her sons had attended. She liked to golf, play bridge, swim, visit with friends and help others. For those who knew her well, she always delighted in a sweet treat after meals.

Betty was beloved by her entire family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband James Hye and sons Dr. Robert Hye and Steven Hye. She is survived by her middle son Richard Stringer-Hye of Nashville Tennessee, his wife Suellen and sons Samuel of New York City and Peter of Nashville. In addition she is survived by her two daughters-in-law Sandra Heisterkamp and Kathy Krzeminski Hye, and five granddaughters Abbey (Matt), Taylor, Taryn, Jordan (Nick) and Emma, all of San Diego, California, as well as by a large extended family of nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by everyone who will remember her charity, kindness and sweet smile.

Due to circumstances at this time a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Memorials. 420 N Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80903.







