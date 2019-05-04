Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou J. Fredeen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fredeen

BETTY LOU "BECKY" J. FREDEEN

March 1, 1928

April 10, 2019

It is with peace and gratefulness that the family of Betty Lou (Beliveau) Fredeen, 91, of Colorado Springs share that on April 10, 2019, Becky passed away from Alzheimer's Disease which she challenged with such spirit and is now resting with her Lord. "Oh, happy day!"

Betty Lou and Anna May, her identical twin sister, were born on March 1, 1928 in Mankato, Minnesota. They were then adopted by loving parents, Raymond and Mae Beliveau; a little brother, Raymond, was adopted two years later. They were raised on a farm near Jessenland, Minnesota, where their favorite farm chore was driving the tractor. They participated in church choir, church youth group, and the 4-H Club. With a shared fondness for music the sisters recorded a vinyl record singing duets. Both Betty Lou and Anna May went on to study to become registered nurses, graduating from St. Lucas Deaconess Hospital in 1949, and subsequently working at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. In 1951, Becky married Dale Fredeen, a United States Air Force officer who served in the Korean Conflict as a fighter pilot. Thus, began a new chapter in her life as a military wife. They had four children, two of whom were twins. The family moved twelve times and lived in a variety of places from Minnesota, Okinawa, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Michigan, Arizona, Alaska, to Colorado. When the family arrived in Colorado in 1968 it became their permanent home, and Becky returned to full time nursing. She dedicated over thirty-seven years to nursing, her truest passion, and was devoted to each of the patients under her care. During her career she worked at various hospitals: Swedish, military hospitals, Penrose, Memorial, and Union Printers Home. Her specialties were I.C.U., Cardiac Care, and Geriatric Care. She retired in 1997 at the age of sixty-nine. Becky was endeared to people and loved being with them, conversing, sharing stories, singing, and making them laugh. She never met a stranger and liked to greet people with animated salutations, "Today is a beautiful day!" "How's your gall bladder?" "Every day is a good day!" "God is good." "Have a good day." "Lord, thank you for this day." Becky enjoyed music, singing, playing the piano and organ, dancing, gardening, sewing, cake decorating, camping, thrifting, volunteering as a boy scout den mother, fundraising for Officer's Wives Club charities, and serving on the altar guild at church. She was a member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling and her most notable trip was a tour to the Holy Land of Israel.

Becky is survived by her son Gordon (Loretta), her son Thomas, her daughter Michelle (Rick); granddaughter, Lynelle (Karen); grandson, Graham (Gabriela); great-grandson twins, Daniel and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

Becky was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mae (Larson) Beliveau, brother Raymond Beliveau, sister Anna May (Beliveau) Dupaquier, husband Dale Fredeen, and son Michel Fredeen.

A memorial of Becky's life will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, May 25th, at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, at 802 Leta Drive, Colorado Springs, with Reverend Twyla Zittle officiating.

As an expression of condolences her children request that memorial donations be made to DayBreak - an adult day program that gave Mom three great years of delight while she dealt with Alzheimer's Disease, all while providing respite for caregivers.

Online Donations:

Mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, nurse, and friend will be remembered for her gregarious nature, cheerful felicitations, humorous tales, and healing hands by all who knew her. With love





FredeenBETTY LOU "BECKY" J. FREDEENMarch 1, 1928April 10, 2019It is with peace and gratefulness that the family of Betty Lou (Beliveau) Fredeen, 91, of Colorado Springs share that on April 10, 2019, Becky passed away from Alzheimer's Disease which she challenged with such spirit and is now resting with her Lord. "Oh, happy day!"Betty Lou and Anna May, her identical twin sister, were born on March 1, 1928 in Mankato, Minnesota. They were then adopted by loving parents, Raymond and Mae Beliveau; a little brother, Raymond, was adopted two years later. They were raised on a farm near Jessenland, Minnesota, where their favorite farm chore was driving the tractor. They participated in church choir, church youth group, and the 4-H Club. With a shared fondness for music the sisters recorded a vinyl record singing duets. Both Betty Lou and Anna May went on to study to become registered nurses, graduating from St. Lucas Deaconess Hospital in 1949, and subsequently working at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. In 1951, Becky married Dale Fredeen, a United States Air Force officer who served in the Korean Conflict as a fighter pilot. Thus, began a new chapter in her life as a military wife. They had four children, two of whom were twins. The family moved twelve times and lived in a variety of places from Minnesota, Okinawa, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Michigan, Arizona, Alaska, to Colorado. When the family arrived in Colorado in 1968 it became their permanent home, and Becky returned to full time nursing. She dedicated over thirty-seven years to nursing, her truest passion, and was devoted to each of the patients under her care. During her career she worked at various hospitals: Swedish, military hospitals, Penrose, Memorial, and Union Printers Home. Her specialties were I.C.U., Cardiac Care, and Geriatric Care. She retired in 1997 at the age of sixty-nine. Becky was endeared to people and loved being with them, conversing, sharing stories, singing, and making them laugh. She never met a stranger and liked to greet people with animated salutations, "Today is a beautiful day!" "How's your gall bladder?" "Every day is a good day!" "God is good." "Have a good day." "Lord, thank you for this day." Becky enjoyed music, singing, playing the piano and organ, dancing, gardening, sewing, cake decorating, camping, thrifting, volunteering as a boy scout den mother, fundraising for Officer's Wives Club charities, and serving on the altar guild at church. She was a member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling and her most notable trip was a tour to the Holy Land of Israel.Becky is survived by her son Gordon (Loretta), her son Thomas, her daughter Michelle (Rick); granddaughter, Lynelle (Karen); grandson, Graham (Gabriela); great-grandson twins, Daniel and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.Becky was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mae (Larson) Beliveau, brother Raymond Beliveau, sister Anna May (Beliveau) Dupaquier, husband Dale Fredeen, and son Michel Fredeen.A memorial of Becky's life will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, May 25th, at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, at 802 Leta Drive, Colorado Springs, with Reverend Twyla Zittle officiating.As an expression of condolences her children request that memorial donations be made to DayBreak - an adult day program that gave Mom three great years of delight while she dealt with Alzheimer's Disease, all while providing respite for caregivers.Online Donations: https://daybreakadp.com Paula Levy 719-687-3000 DayBreak, 404 N. State highway 24, Woodland Park, CO 80866Mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, nurse, and friend will be remembered for her gregarious nature, cheerful felicitations, humorous tales, and healing hands by all who knew her. With love Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close