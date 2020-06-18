(Hale) Conrad
BETTY SUE (HALE) CONRAD
August 17, 1934 June 12, 2020
Betty passed away peacefully on June 12 at the Pikes Peak Care Center, Colorado Springs, from complications of dementia/Alzheimer's at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Conrad; grandson, Brian Michael Conrad; her parents, Hardy and Opal Hale; and her brother, Jim Hale.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hewitt of North Carolina; sons, Bill (Yevonne) and Rusty (Anna) of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, James (Jada), Kristen, and Spenser Hewitt of North Carolina; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Dena (Joe Don) Zant of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Betty met Dean when he was stationed at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. They married on February 7, 1953, and shared adventures together as they traveled throughout the United States and across the world serving in the military. Betty supported her husband throughout their service with hospitality and joy, welcoming everyone into their home. Her smile and fun-loving personality would always light up a room.
Betty was a member of the Church of Christ and was always faithful to her Lord and Church wherever she was in the world. We know she is now at peace with God and those she loved. Betty's love, generosity, and joyful spirit will be missed by all those who knew her.
Due to the uncertain circumstances of this time, there will be a private interment for the family at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brian Conrad Memorial Library, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, 10665 Jimmy Camp Rd., Fountain, CO., 80817, or to the foundation/charity of your choice.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.