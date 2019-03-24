Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Faye Cellini. View Sign

BEVERLY FAYE CELLINI

April 27, 1955 February 13, 2019

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Beverly Cellini, age 63, passed away suddenly. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. Bev's Guardian Spirits took her quickly, which was a blessing as it was discovered by the Coroner that Bev also had liver cancer.

Bev is survived by her father, Oliver "Ollie" Cellini; sister, Linda Cellini; nephew, Darren Tucker; niece, Kimberley Hamel; and four great nieces: Shelby, Riley, Kendyll, Arley). Bev was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice (Bea) Cellini; and sister, Donna Cellini.

Bev was passionate about animals, nature, photography, and painting with watercolors. She was a long-time employee at PetSmart, working in the pet care department. Beverly was also a decades long member of the Pikes Peak Camera Club and FOGG (Friends of Garden of the Gods).

She had a bachelors degree in Geology and volunteered with the The National Parks Service at Florissant Fossil Beds, helping teach kids and teachers about the geology of the region. Beverly also was a volunteer for many years for Colorado Parks and Wildlife helping with their TEN program that taught educators about natural sciences.

Bev had been an avid horsewoman, showing, trail riding and riding with the Arapahoe Hunt.

A memorial service will be held at a future time.

1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

