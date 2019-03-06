Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Irene Rehnblom Miller. View Sign

Miller

BEVERLY "BEV" IRENE REHNBLOM MILLER

October 12, 1924 February 6, 2019

Beverly (Bev) Irene Rehnblom Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, family member, and friend died, February 6, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 94, after a prolonged period of declining health.

Beverly was born in the family farmhouse just west of Stanhope, Iowa on Oct 12, 1924. She was descended from Swedish immigrants who came to the United States in the 1800's. Her father, Phillip Rehnblom, a World War I veteran, and her mother Olga, were farmers. Beverly and brother, Wendell and sister, Lyla, were part of a close-knit family and community.

Beverly attended the Stanhope public school, where she was an excellent student and was active in sports and music activities. After graduation from high school, she attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. While at college, she formed lifelong close friendships with a group of her classmates who lived in the house of Lois Grammer, music education professor, while the dorms were needed for Army Air Corps cadets. The "Grammer Girls" remained close friends through the next 75 years.

Upon graduation in 1946, Beverly moved to Fairmont, Minnesota to teach high school English. She met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Miller. They were married in 1947 and soon after began their family. Daughter, Lynne was born in 1948, followed by son, Richard in 1951, daughter, Jayne in 1952, and son, Scott in 1955.

After their marriage, Bev and Dick moved to the Rehnblom family farm in Iowa. From 1948 to 1950 they worked the farm. When the Korean War broke out, Dick, a World War II veteran, was called back to active duty in 1951. From that time until Dick's retirement in 1976, they moved and relocated a number of times as part of their military life. Upon Dick's retirement from the Air Force in 1976, Bev was able to spend more time with her husband and pursue mutual interests, including visiting/helping aging parents and relatives, traveling to places of interest, including the Rehnblom and Murray ancestral homes in Sweden and Scotland, and working on improving their home and property in Colorado Springs.

Throughout her life Bev had many interests and involvements, but her greatest passion was her family. She devoted her adult life to being a great wife to her husband and great mother to her children. She loved people and social activities and belonged to a number of clubs and organizations. She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church, including First Lutheran in Colorado Springs for 45 years. Bev was active in the Church Choir, Ladies Circles, Sunrise Hikers, and volunteered at the Marion House Soup Kitchen. She and Dick were able to travel around the U.S. as well as making several trips to Australia and Europe with their friends.

Bev had a wonderful and interesting life. She loved life and accomplished many things. Her greatest asset was the kind of person she was and the values she lived by. She put tremendous importance on virtues such as faith, hard work, education, family, citizenship, and friendship. She instilled those values in her children and countless others that she touched through her kindness and thoughtfulness. She will live on in the lives of those who knew her.

Bev's loving husband, Dick died in August 2018, at a time when she was experiencing worsening health problems herself. Despite excellent medical care and assistance from family and care givers, she continued to decline until her peaceful death at home.

Bev is survived by her brother Wendell, sisters-in-law Grace and Jean, her four children and their families, Lynne and Jerry; Rick, Shiela, and Ricky; Jayne, Andrew and Beth, and Charlotte and Dominic; Scott and Rhonda; nine nieces and nephews and many other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs. Donations in her memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1515 North Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80907.







