Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Francis. View Sign Service Information Return to Nature Funeral Home 815 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-475-0583 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis

MRS. BEVERLY "BEVE" JEAN FRANCIS

April 13, 1932 - April 2, 2020

Mrs. Beverly Francis (Beve), 87, a beloved wife and Mother, passed away peacefully at home with family on April 2, 2020. She battled dementia for nearly six years. She was eleven days shy of her 88th birthday when she went into the Lord's hands. She was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on April 13, 1932 to Ray and Estella Umphenour. She was raised in Beatrice, Nebraska and after high school moved to Colorado to live and work in Denver. While in Denver she met Marion Wayne Reavis and was married for 17 years. They lived in Michigan and Texas. They had three children, David, Kenneth and Kelli. She divorced Wayne in 1968 and moved to Colorado Springs.

Soon after, she met the love of her life where she worked at the Bowlmor Lanes, Paul Francis and married him on December 7, 1968. Together they raised a family, bought a home and managed a very successful auto repair business in the garage behind the home, P&B Auto Repair.

An avid bowler, Beverly became a successful professional bowler and carried her professional bowler's card for nine years. She was the Counter Coordinator/Bowling Teacher at Bowlmor Lanes for 22 years. She was elected to both the Colorado Springs Bowling Hall of Fame as well as the Colorado State Bowling Hall of Fame.

After retiring from Bowlmor Lanes she took up golfing and belonged to the "Patty Jewett Golf Club Women's A Team" for 5 years. She was individual club champion two different years.

Beve loved to play cards and table games as well as puzzles, She played the piano as well, She is survived by Paul, her husband of 51 years, her daughter Kelli and two grandchildren, Tyler and Jamie. Friends may send condolences to: Return to Nature Funeral Home, 815 East Platte AVE., Colorado Springs.

The Funeral Memorial is pending due to the COVIN-19 pandemic will be held at a later date. The cremation will follow. Donations may be made in her name to: The of Colorado Springs.





FrancisMRS. BEVERLY "BEVE" JEAN FRANCISApril 13, 1932 - April 2, 2020Mrs. Beverly Francis (Beve), 87, a beloved wife and Mother, passed away peacefully at home with family on April 2, 2020. She battled dementia for nearly six years. She was eleven days shy of her 88th birthday when she went into the Lord's hands. She was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on April 13, 1932 to Ray and Estella Umphenour. She was raised in Beatrice, Nebraska and after high school moved to Colorado to live and work in Denver. While in Denver she met Marion Wayne Reavis and was married for 17 years. They lived in Michigan and Texas. They had three children, David, Kenneth and Kelli. She divorced Wayne in 1968 and moved to Colorado Springs.Soon after, she met the love of her life where she worked at the Bowlmor Lanes, Paul Francis and married him on December 7, 1968. Together they raised a family, bought a home and managed a very successful auto repair business in the garage behind the home, P&B Auto Repair.An avid bowler, Beverly became a successful professional bowler and carried her professional bowler's card for nine years. She was the Counter Coordinator/Bowling Teacher at Bowlmor Lanes for 22 years. She was elected to both the Colorado Springs Bowling Hall of Fame as well as the Colorado State Bowling Hall of Fame.After retiring from Bowlmor Lanes she took up golfing and belonged to the "Patty Jewett Golf Club Women's A Team" for 5 years. She was individual club champion two different years.Beve loved to play cards and table games as well as puzzles, She played the piano as well, She is survived by Paul, her husband of 51 years, her daughter Kelli and two grandchildren, Tyler and Jamie. Friends may send condolences to: Return to Nature Funeral Home, 815 East Platte AVE., Colorado Springs.The Funeral Memorial is pending due to the COVIN-19 pandemic will be held at a later date. The cremation will follow. Donations may be made in her name to: The of Colorado Springs. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.