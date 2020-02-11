Beverly Jean Murry (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Murry.
Service Information
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO
80014
(303)-745-4418
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Murry
BEVERLY JEAN "BJ" MURRY
June 28, 1940 February8, 2020
BJ passed away on February 8, 2020 with her loving husband, Ruhnner Morrison, by her side. She worked at Swedish Hospital for 30 years as a physical therapist after earning her Master's Degree from the Mayo Clinic. She loved golf, gourmet cooking, and ballroom dancing.
Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, 02/13/20, at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Aurora. Graveside service will be at 10am on Friday, 02/14/20, at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details