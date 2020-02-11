Murry
BEVERLY JEAN "BJ" MURRY
June 28, 1940 February8, 2020
BJ passed away on February 8, 2020 with her loving husband, Ruhnner Morrison, by her side. She worked at Swedish Hospital for 30 years as a physical therapist after earning her Master's Degree from the Mayo Clinic. She loved golf, gourmet cooking, and ballroom dancing.
Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, 02/13/20, at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Aurora. Graveside service will be at 10am on Friday, 02/14/20, at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
