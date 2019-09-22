Elwell
BEVERLY JUNE ELWELL
June 24, 1934 September 17, 2019
Beverly was a life-long resident of Teller County. She grew up in Divide, Colorado with her parents, Ted and Blanche Weaver, brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bev & Jack Elwell raised their family in Woodland Park.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Elwell, her sisters Barbara (Weaver) Christensen and Betty (Weaver) Fell; her two sons John Elwell (Carrie) and Jeff Elwell (Margarette), and grandchildren Tyler (Jennica), Jordyn, Hunter and Drew.
Beverly will be most remembered for being humble, her endless generosity, her smile, gratefulness, kind spirit, love of family and strong faith.
Bev's Memorial Service will be held at the Mountain View United Methodist Church, Woodland Park on Monday, September 23rd. 10 am viewing, 11 am service, interment at Woodland Park Cemetery and reception.
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019