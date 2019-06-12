Popovic
BEVERLY VIOLA
POPOVICH
September 28, 1932
June 2, 2019
Beverly Viola Popovich, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Her passing was on a beautiful Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, Colorado and she was surrounded by family and love.
Beverly was born in Long Lake, Minnesota on September 28, 1932 and was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Beverly's passion for education started early in life, and, after graduating high school in Deephaven, Minnesota she went on to attend St. Cloud State Teachers College, Great Falls College and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor to become a credentialed teacher. Her first teaching position was in Great Falls, Montana.
While teaching, Beverly met her future husband, Steve S. Popovich. Steve had returned from his Air Force tour of duty in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict to be stationed at the air base in Great Falls. They met at a USO dance, were married July 31, 1954 and had three wonderful children together, Beverly taught in several schools across several states, and was also the director of a nursery school.
Beverly was involved in the choir, numerous church groups, and a number of teaching societies and organizations. During college, Beverly was active in the Women's Athletic Association and a state champion bowler.
Later in life, Beverly enjoyed bridge, Bible study, travel, fine dining (especially dessert!) and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by Steve Samuel Popovich, her loving husband of nearly 60 years, her parents, Kerney John Thies (Cornelius Johannas) and Blanche
Viola Offerman, along with her three siblings, Donna Mae Scheunemann, Bernice Irene Springer and Kerney John Jr. Surviving Beverly are her grateful and loving children, Steve John Popovich (Colorado), Scott David Popovich and his wife Elizabeth (California) and Todd Timothy Popovich and his wife Brandi (California). She is also survived by her dearly loved grandchildren who gave her so much joy:
Davis and Sophia (children of Scott and Elizabeth) and Riley (daughter of Todd and Brandi).
A private family Celebration of Life is planned at Calvin Presbyterian Church with interment at Union Cemetery, Long Lake, Minnesota. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Pikes Peak Hospice. The website is
Pikespeakhospice.org and phone is 719-633-3400.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019