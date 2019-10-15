Butcher
BILL "BUTCH" BUTCHER
August 13, 1930
October 9, 2019
Bill "Butch" Butcher, 89, of Colorado Springs passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2019. Bill was born to the late John and Mary Butcher in Cascade, Montana. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving for 20 years until retiring in 1969.
After retiring from the service, Bill owned and operated a Texaco service station and then went to work for School District 3 where he put his mechanical expertise to use. He loved life, his family, golf, bowling and taking cruises and bus tours with his wife and friends.
Bill is survived by the love of his life of 66 years, Sumiko Butcher; and his daughters, Susan (Bob), and Barbara (Bill). He is preceded in passing by his 4 brothers and a sister.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. all at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs.
The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019