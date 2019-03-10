Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Majure. View Sign

BILL MAJURE

October 23, 1937 March 1, 2019

Bill Majure, 81, of Colorado Springs passed away March 1, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi on October 23, 1937. Bill Graduated from Union High School. He attended Mississippi State on a football scholarship and graduated from Memphis State with a Bachelor's degree in physical education.

After a four-month courtship, Bill married Carolyn (Tegtman) Majure on September 11, 1960. Carolyn was one of his two lifelong love affairs; his other love was the game of golf. Bill enjoyed a distinguished 42-year career as a golf professional that started in 1963. He became the head professional at Phoenix Country Club in 1972, and he finished his career at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs where he was the Director of Golf from 1984-2005. During the course of his career, Bill gave golf lessons to Jack Benny and played in the Phoenix Open with Arnold Palmer. Perhaps his proudest moment came in 2001 when he was inducted into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame. More information about Bill's career in golf can be found online at

Mississippi born and raised, Bill was the epitome of a southern gentleman. Gracious, warm and charming, Bill Majure was a man of integrity who earned the respect and admiration of his many friends and colleagues.

Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn; children David Majure and Laura Sciba; and grandchildren Hayden & Sean Majure and Caroline Sciba.

A celebration of Bill Majure's life will be held in the spring. Time and location to be announced.





