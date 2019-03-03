Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Bruce Deis. View Sign

Deis

BILLY BRUCE DEIS

June 22, 1935 February 18, 2019

Billy Bruce Deis 83, passed away the morning of February 18, 2019 in Colorado Springs following a brief illness.

He was born on June 22, 1935 in Belfrey, KS to Ralph (Allen) and Ferne Deis. Bill graduated high school at Dodge City and was understood to be an exceptional catcher. High school was followed by four years in the Air Force, to include a tour in Europe (France).

About twenty years ago, Bill moved from his long time home in North Carolina to Woodland Park, where he immediately made friends at the local senior center. Cribbage and dominoes were his favorite table games and he surely enjoyed a trip to Cripple Creek as well.

He is survived by a daughter, Diana Pratt, of Colorado Springs and three sons, William Deis, of Woodland Park and Allen and Benjamin Deis of Colorado Springs. A tribute to his life will be held at a later date.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019

