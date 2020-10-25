BakerBILLY DEAN BAKERJune 13, 1930 September 24, 2020Billy Dean Baker, architect, engineer and investor passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2020 from complications of COPD. Bill married Phyllis Kring (deceased), and they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together.Bill was born to Richard and Ida Lee Baker in Salina, Kansas on June 13,1930. Billy was the youngest of three siblings, twin sister, Betsy Jean Peck, Dr. Robert L. Baker (deceased) and Colonel Richard K. Baker (deceased).He leaves behind three daughters, Jennifer Baker and her husband, Edwardo Guendelman of Toronto, Dianna Lawson and spouse, Jim Born of Gallatin Gateway, and Denise Schump and her husband, Jim Schump of Berthoud, Colorado; grandchildren, Justin Turcotte and wife, Nikki, James Schump, and Billy Dean Schump and his wife, Elena; along with two great-grandchildren, Noah and Gabriella.As a young boy growing up in Kansas, Bill worked as a paper boy, a lifeguard and a print boy in an architectural firm. Through his hard work and dedication to his favorite hobby, he learned to fly and took his first solo flight on his 14th birthday. He was also a track star and was honored as the first high school sprinter to run the 100 yard dash in under 9 seconds on May 19, 1947.After graduation from Salina High School, he accepted a full athletic scholarship to University of Kansas and was a lifetime member of the Kappa Sig Fraternity. Bill later transferred to the University of Nebraska with an ROTC Athletic Scholarship. He lettered for two years, and his 400 yd relay team set a new U.S. record in 1950 which stood for many years. Upon completion of the Air Force ROTC program, he was drafted into the army. After completing his basic training in Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, he was assigned to the Joint Assistance Committee and transferred to Austria. After he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class, he returned to the University of Nebraska and completed his architectural degree.During his time in Nebraska, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis, and set up house in Colorado Springs to begin his successful architectural career. He specialized in innovative designs in hospitals, shopping centers, churches, senior living complexes, and hotels. Bill partnered with Bob Gerron, general contractor, for 17 years, designing, building and owning apartment buildings including commercial structures for fellow investors.Billy loved flying and fishing which brought him together with Don Bates, his longtime friend. Bill bought a light airplane and flew all over the United States and Canada. In 1967 he and Don flew to Northern Saskatchewan for a fishing adventure. In the early years, the flight took 12 hours in a light aircraft. As years went by more and more aircrafts joined in the annual trip. In 2008, five aircrafts and 22 fishermen flew to Saskatchewan on the 43rd trip. Billy missed only two annual Don Bates Fishing trips. Because of his love for flying, he mentored young pilots to help them learn to fly, and because of his community service and safety record, he was awarded the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot award from the Federal Aviation Administration.Bill was a lifetime member of the Al Kaly Shriners, the Royal Order of Jesters and VFW. He was also a past member of the AIA, (American Arbitrator Association) (AAA) Colorado Springs Country Club, and the El Paso Club. Bill participated in numerous city and planning committees and enjoyed traveling extensively with his lovely wife, Phyllis. They were members of Ports of Call travel club and ventured to remote and exotic locations. He was a talented artist and practiced with different mediums such as charcoal ink and watercolors. He also spent his time tying flies for fishing and working with stain glass.After 45 years of architectural practice, he began to slow it down a bit and spent a lot of his time cruising the stock market and watching his investments. He loved spending his evenings with the love of his life, best friend, and high school sweetheart, Phyllis. They would walk their beloved dog, Gus, in Bear Creek Park and toast to their good fortune.The family would like to give special thanks to his home care professionals and friends who took care of both Phyllis and Bill in their twilight years: Clair, Carol, Susie, and Julie.