Griffin
BILLY G. GRIFFIN
March 4, 1935 - December 18, 2019
Billy "Bill" G. Griffin of Colorado Springs passed away in hospice on Wednesday, December 18, with his wife by his side. He was born and adopted by William Charles and Reba Griffin in Amarillo, Texas on March 4, 1935, along with his brother Leroy and sister Joanne.
He retired as a MSG from the U.S. Army 10th Division Special Forces on July 1, 1978, after having served in Korea, Vietnam and the European Theatre. His awards included the Distinguished Service Cross, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts and four Accommodation Medals. After retiring from the Army, Bill worked for Ampex for 10 years before becoming a barber. As a barber, he managed the Schriever AFB shop and then his own shop at Golf Acres.
He married Judy Bagley on December 6, 1986, with whom he enjoyed many years of dancing, hiking, fishing and travel, including three years on his Yamaha Voyager motorcycle. They spent 13 years as winter Texans in Port Aransas, where Bill enjoyed fishing with Roger and Bill.
He was an Associate Missionary of Mercy and member of Holy Apostles Parish.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy, daughters Bobbi Dicus (Ken), Yvonna Blessing, Lafonda Bourg, Lora Griffin, Sheila Olden, and son William Griffin, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bill's memorial service will be held on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Mercy Center at 520 W. Buena Ventura, Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020