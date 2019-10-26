Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Sanders. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Sanders

BILLY GENE SANDERS

October 19, 2019

Billy Gene Sanders was born in Barry County, Missouri. He passed away at age 91 on October 19, 2019. He died at home as he would have chosen. Bill served in the Army as a mechanic and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He then attended the University of Missouri, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering.

After working at Hughes Aircraft, Bill worked as an engineer for the federal government until his retirement.

Bill enjoyed restoring Indian motorcycles, antique clocks, hunting, fishing, and Yellowstone Park. He kept both his ham radio license and NRA membership current.

He is preceded in death by his 13 siblings and his wife of 33 years, June Sanders. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Sanders, Lauri Gobble (Ken), Dee Cook (Bret), his stepson, Trenton Hall, and 4 grandchildren: Ariel Gobble, Megan Cook, Alexandra Gobble and Ayrton Cook.

Services will be held on October 27, at 10 am in Swan-Law Chapel, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, CO. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO at 11:30 am.







