Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 317 E Kiowa St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 317 E. Kiowa Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

'Bill' P. Baker

MAJOR (RET) BILLY 'BILL' P. BAKER

December 04, 2019

Major (Ret) Billy 'Bill' P. Baker passed away on December 04, 2019, in Colorado Springs. He was a loving husband, father, and deeply caring family man and friend.

Bill was born in Jackson County, AL to Daniel P. and Beatrice (Holder) Baker.

He met the love of his life, Esther (Simonian) Baker, and married her on February 5, 1955 in Washington D.C.

Bill is survived by Esther and daughter, Susan Baker (of Denver), and niece, Brenda Blevins of Huntsville, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Billy W., his sister, Judy, and niece, Diane.

Bill proudly served his country with the U.S.

Abroad, Bill served four tours in Germany, one in Korea, one year in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the

After retiring from the Army, Bill continued his education at the University of Colorado (Cragmor) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, in 1974. In 1975, he received his Master's degree in Business Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Bill received recognition from Who's Who in American University and College and Who's Who in Business Administration.

He was recognized as a past President of the Doherty Booster Band; the University of Colorado (Cragmor) Business Club; a Lifetime Member of American Disabled Veterans; a member of the Military Officers' Association; a member of First Baptist Church, CS; the Masons and Al Kaly Shriners.

Bill owned All American Rentals from 1982-1992. He loved watching the Denver Broncos, particularly enjoying their three Super Bowl victories.

Bill will be remembered for his devotion to Jesus, his sense of humor, his Bible knowledge, and his love and concern for those Jesus described as "the least of these."

A memorial service for Bill will be held at First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa Street, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 61839, Colorado Springs, CO 80960, attn: Paul O'Brien or Shriners

hospitalsforchildren.org

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).





'Bill' P. BakerMAJOR (RET) BILLY 'BILL' P. BAKERDecember 04, 2019Major (Ret) Billy 'Bill' P. Baker passed away on December 04, 2019, in Colorado Springs. He was a loving husband, father, and deeply caring family man and friend.Bill was born in Jackson County, AL to Daniel P. and Beatrice (Holder) Baker.He met the love of his life, Esther (Simonian) Baker, and married her on February 5, 1955 in Washington D.C.Bill is survived by Esther and daughter, Susan Baker (of Denver), and niece, Brenda Blevins of Huntsville, AL.He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Billy W., his sister, Judy, and niece, Diane.Bill proudly served his country with the U.S. Army , which included one year with the National Guard, 12 years as an enlisted soldier before attending Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA, where he received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He retired in 1970 as a Major.Abroad, Bill served four tours in Germany, one in Korea, one year in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star , the Meritorious Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and several other medals.After retiring from the Army, Bill continued his education at the University of Colorado (Cragmor) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, in 1974. In 1975, he received his Master's degree in Business Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude.Bill received recognition from Who's Who in American University and College and Who's Who in Business Administration.He was recognized as a past President of the Doherty Booster Band; the University of Colorado (Cragmor) Business Club; a Lifetime Member of American Disabled Veterans; a member of the Military Officers' Association; a member of First Baptist Church, CS; the Masons and Al Kaly Shriners.Bill owned All American Rentals from 1982-1992. He loved watching the Denver Broncos, particularly enjoying their three Super Bowl victories.Bill will be remembered for his devotion to Jesus, his sense of humor, his Bible knowledge, and his love and concern for those Jesus described as "the least of these."A memorial service for Bill will be held at First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa Street, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 61839, Colorado Springs, CO 80960, attn: Paul O'Brien or ShrinersI have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close