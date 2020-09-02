Dunn
BISHOP ROOSEVELT DUNN
October 17, 1934 - 2020
Bishop Roosevelt Dunn was born on October 17, 1934 in Hamburg, Arkansas to Alma and John Dunn. His formative years was spent between his mother and grandparents, Fate and Willie Roberta Johnson. He grew up both in Arkansas and Kansas City, Kansas. He served in the Korean War. Upon returning from the War, he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in search of his father. After reuniting and building a relationship with his father, he would go on to meet the love of his life and future wife, Emma Lou Rockette. He referred to her as his, "China Doll." They would eventually relocate to Los Angeles, California.
While in Los Angeles, they were invited by his mother to a Sunday Night service. It was that night that Bishop Dunn said his entire life changed. Both he and his wife were saved. They both begin working in the church and served in various capacities to include the YPWW, Sunday School and Sunshine Band. Eventually, he would hear the voice of God to preach the gospel and he accepted the call. He was ordained in 1969 under the late Bishop Samuel Crouch. In 1970, the Lord gave him the name "Israelite" and instructed him to move to Colorado Springs.
In the fall of 1971, Bishop Dunn, his wife and seven children made their journey to Colorado Springs, Colorado. They joined the Morgan Memorial Church of God in Christ and served under Pastor Justus Morgan for a brief period. On February 15, 1972, the Israelite Church of God in Christ begin in a three-bedroom house that was converted into a church sanctuary. The time spent at this location was one of great spiritual growth, and many souls were added to the church. Because the attendance exceeded the facility's maximum occupancy, another building of worship had to be found. The church relocated in 1974 to 123 Security Boulevard, its present location.
As the ministry progressed, many souls were brought to Christ. Due to increasing membership and the requirement for operational space, a new edifice for worship was constructed and completed in 1984. The Saints labored heavily to support the vision of Bishop Roosevelt Dunn. Countless bake sales, barbecue dinners, rallies, tarrying services, revivals and king and queen drives were the norm during that time and the Lord honored their work.
Bishop Dunn had a strong desire to build a daycare in the Colorado Springs community. He begin the Paradise Daycare in the basement of the church with five students. Over a period of years, after much hard labor, the Paradise Daycare would outgrow the church basement and have a building of its own built adjacent to the church. In its prime years, Paradise Daycare was renamed Paradise Learning Center and would have a licensed capacity of 120. That enrollment would be maxed out even with a waiting list.
Under Bishop Dunn's leadership, a 171-unit apartment complex was purchased and managed by the Israelite Church of God in Christ to provide low-income housing to the Colorado Springs community. For years, this housing project was a blessing to both the community and the Israelite Church of God in Christ.
Bishop Dunn desired to see the gospel preached everywhere and the Lord granted his request. For the last eighteen years, Decision Time Enterprises, a full-time media ministry, produces weekly broadcasts for both radio and television. For a period of three years, Decision Time was seen weekly on The Word Network and the Inspiration Network, both International television networks in addition to the airing through LeSea Broadcasting in Colorado Springs and Denver.
Besides the local church ministry and community business ventures, the Lord begin to elevate Bishop Dunn. After serving as Superintendent of the Southern District, State AIM Chairman and Administrative Assistant to Bishop Frank Johnson, he was selected and consecrated as the Jurisdiction of Colorado Prelate. He served faithfully for 14 years until it was necessary that he retire.
Bishop Dunn was known as a praying man and a dynamic teacher. His ministry reached many parts of Europe including Germany and Italy. Out of the Israelite ministry, more than twelve churches have emerged. He has been instrumental in helping other churches build both financially and through spiritual encouragement.
His most recent accomplishment through the help of the Lord was to see the outright purchase of a Jurisdictional Temple with no debt. Truly, God is good! He freely and generously gives both his time and resources to help those in need. Bishop Dunn is well known for saying "You have a miracle in your mouth." He firmly believed that, "We are blessed to be a blessing," and that "You cannot beat God Giving."
He is preceded in death by his father, John Dunn, his mother, Alma Maker; his son, Orlando Dunn and his daughter, Esther Marie Dunn; his granddaughter, Arielle.
Bishop Roosevelt Dunn leaves to mourn his wife of 62 years, Emma Lou Dunn; his sister, Vera Burr; his children; Theodore "Jerry" (Lori) Dunn, Venell (Joyce) Dunn, Lorenzo (Darlene) Dunn, Jeff Dunn, Doris Dunn, Jonathan (Jackie) Dunn, Sherri (Herbert) Martin, Earnest (Dorcia) Dunn, and Jason Dunn; daughter-in-law, Teri Dunn; A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, the Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Colorado and the Israelite Church of God in Christ family.
Celebration of Life for Bishop Roosevelt Dunn, Friday, September 4, 2020
Israelite Church of God in Christ, 123 Security Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO 80911. Lie In State: 11:00am - 3:00pm. Due to Covid-19, Registration is Required. To Attend Services: 4:00pm, 5:30pm, 7:00pm Registration Form for Celebration of Life https://www.surveymonkey.com
/r/PXB3KPW Saturday, September 5, 2020. Jurisdiction of Colorado Headquarters, 750 Chambers Road. Aurora, CO. Service Time: 11:00am. Due to Covid-19, attendance is by invitation only. Services will Live Streamed on Facebook, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Condolences may be forwarded to: mwill@israelitecogic.org