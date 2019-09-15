Brady
B.J. BRADY
April 25, 1975
September 7, 2019
B.J. Brady, resident of Colorado Springs, passed away on September 7, 2019, at the age of 44. B.J. was born on April 25, 1975 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Joe and Ricki Brady. Golfing was his life-long passion. He played as a professional since the age of 19, yet never missed an opportunity to play with the boys, at Patty Jewitt Golf Course. B.J. enjoyed family time at home watching movies, eating pizza, and watching his Broncos, Avalanche, and Nuggets play. B.J. is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ricki Brady. B.J. is survived by his wife, Michelle, daughter, Hailee, sister, Jodie, brother, Kelley, and sister-in-law, Karen, of Colorado Springs. A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and has been entrusted to Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Square Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. We will be sharing stories about B.J. at the service, and it is open to all who would like to attend.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019