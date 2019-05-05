Rush
BLAINE RUSH
April 9, 1928
April 28, 2019
Blaine Rush, 91, of Colorado Springs passed away April 28, 2019.
He was born in Chanute, Kansas on April 9, 1928 to J. Herla Rush and Hazel Caldwell.
He married Vina Lea Angell on January 29, 1950.
Blaine worked in the banking industry for over 60 years. He was a member of Lions Club and Vista Grande Baptist Church. His passions were serving his community and enjoying many outdoor activities.
He is survived by his children, Jodi (Jim) Wyss, Randy (Tami) Rush, and Jackie (Chris) Rodgers; sister, Sherrill (Chuck) Hoover; grandchildren, Derick B. (Shannon) Wyss, Brett J. (Kate) Wyss, Tiffany A. (Mike) Decker, Christina (Wes) Harrison, Wendy (Adam) Fisher, Kristen (Kyle) Schenk, Kale (Sharin) Shank, DeeDee (Penny) Rodgers, Carisa (Blair) Dodson and Evan Rodgers; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.
Memorials may be made to The Integrity Bank Charitable Trust, Vista Grande Baptist Church or the Lions Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019