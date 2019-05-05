Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Rush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rush

BLAINE RUSH

April 9, 1928

April 28, 2019

Blaine Rush, 91, of Colorado Springs passed away April 28, 2019.

He was born in Chanute, Kansas on April 9, 1928 to J. Herla Rush and Hazel Caldwell.

He married Vina Lea Angell on January 29, 1950.

Blaine worked in the banking industry for over 60 years. He was a member of Lions Club and Vista Grande Baptist Church. His passions were serving his community and enjoying many outdoor activities.

He is survived by his children, Jodi (Jim) Wyss, Randy (Tami) Rush, and Jackie (Chris) Rodgers; sister, Sherrill (Chuck) Hoover; grandchildren, Derick B. (Shannon) Wyss, Brett J. (Kate) Wyss, Tiffany A. (Mike) Decker, Christina (Wes) Harrison, Wendy (Adam) Fisher, Kristen (Kyle) Schenk, Kale (Sharin) Shank, DeeDee (Penny) Rodgers, Carisa (Blair) Dodson and Evan Rodgers; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.

Memorials may be made to The Integrity Bank Charitable Trust, Vista Grande Baptist Church or the Lions Foundation.

